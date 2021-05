Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology association leading messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the public authority of South Korea: one MoU with the Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH), an agency of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) for another collaboration on mRNA counter acting agent research in South Korea; and an extra MoU with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea (MOTIE), the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea (MOHW) to examine neighborhood manufacturing openings for mRNA vaccines in South Korea.