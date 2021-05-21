newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

Hakkasan, OMNIA nightclubs expand weekly lineups in Vegas

KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Global hospitality company Hakkasan Group is set to expand its weekly nightlife offerings with the return of its industry night parties at two of its top-rated nightclubs located on the Las Vegas Strip.

Hakkasan Nightclub, located at MGM Grand, and OMNIA Nightclub, located at Caesars Palace, extend their days of operation to include their celebrated industry nights.

Hakkasan Nightclub will expand its days of operations to Thursdays through Saturdays starting May 27.

OMNIA Nightclub will expand its offerings to include Tuesdays beginning June 8.

