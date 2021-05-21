newsbreak-logo
Law

Parents Estate Planning adds associate attorney

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parents Estate Planning Law Firm PC in Acton, 31 Nagog Park, Suite 301, recently welcomed James R. Steele as an associate attorney. In his new role, Steele focuses on estate planning for parents of all ages, helping them to create comprehensive plans that will protect their children, family and wealth.

