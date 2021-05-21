Parents Estate Planning adds associate attorney

Diana Wade has been writing for The Loop newspaper since 2010 in her Ask the Advocate column. Although Diana has been a Disability Advocate for 26 years, she has also been a paralegal since 1980, when she received her Certificate from CSU Dominguez Hills, and a document preparer since 1990. Currently she is a member of the California Association of Legal Document Assistants (CALDA), previously known as the California Association of Independent Paralegals (CAIP). In 1990 she began providing self-help legal services in Kern County. She was President of CALDA from 2002-2003 and helped write the law governing LDAs that went into effect in 2000. She has served on the Advisory Committee and has spoken at many industry conferences. Diana is not an attorney but is proud to provide self-help legal document assistance to her clients. In her new column, Ask the LDA, she will be sharing useful information on various topics.