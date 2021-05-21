Mellinger podcast: Tyrann Mathieu’s contract, Monarchs’ brand, BBQ and NCAA NIL rights

A PBR Preseason JUCO All-American Second Team selection, Vallée has lived up to the hype this season by batting .458 with 52 hits (19 XBH) in 34 games. He’s also gone 33 for 36 on the bases -- a reflection of the Quebec native’s plus-plus speed (he’s been clocked at 6.26 second in the 60). But game-changing speed is just one of Vallée’s many loud tools, as he’s also posted a top exit velocity of 95 mph (averaging 91) and been clocked throwing at 95 mph from the outfield. He should have no trouble remaining in center field long term and checks all the boxes as a future top-of-the-order hitter.