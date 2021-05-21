Mellinger podcast: Tyrann Mathieu’s contract, Monarchs’ brand, BBQ and NCAA NIL rights

newsbreak-logo
There’s a point about Tyrann Mathieu’s contract extension you should hear, and that helps shape the next few years of the Chiefs’ salary cap. We start the show off there, then answer questions about whether the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is cheapening the Monarchs’ brand, when Kauffman Stadium will actually be full, whether vaccines will ever be required, and I hijack a question to promote this idea for barbecue at The K that is simply beyond reproach.

