Researchers identify a gene that causes canine hereditary deafness in puppies

By University of Helsinki
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish researchers have been the first to determine the cause for the nonsyndromic early-onset hereditary canine hearing loss in Rottweilers. The gene defect was identified in a gene relevant to the sense of hearing. The study can also promote the understanding of mechanisms of hearing loss in human. Hearing loss...

phys.org
ScienceThe Weather Channel

Scientists Identify Genes That Make People More Susceptible to Severe COVID-19

Scientists have decoded genes that put certain people at high chances of contracting the virus and developing severe COVID-19. Having genetic risk variants in the ABO gene might significantly increase the chances of developing COVID-19, and other genes may also increase the risk, according to researchers. DNA is a big,...
ScienceEurekAlert

Tweet and re-tweet: songbird stuttering allows researchers to pinpoint causes in the brain

Speech problems such as stammering or stuttering plague millions of people worldwide, including 3 million Americans. President Biden himself struggled with stuttering as a child and has largely overcome it with speech therapy. The cause of stuttering has long been a mystery, but researchers at Tufts University are beginning to unlock its causes and a strategy to develop potential treatments using a very curious model system - songbirds. In a study published today in Current Biology, the researchers were able to observe that a simple, reversible pharmacological treatment in zebra finches can stimulate rapid firing in a part of the brain that leads to large variations in their song patterns, including the stuttering of short sequences of notes or syllables.
Medical ScienceScience Daily

Researchers identify target for senolytic drugs

In a study recently published in Nature, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that senescent immune cells are the most dangerous type of senescent cell. Cells become senescent when they are damaged or stressed in the body, and they accumulate in our organs as we age. Senescent cells drive inflammation and aging as well as most age-related diseases.
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers identify a missing piece of the Lyme disease puzzle

Epidemic. Pandemic. These terms have become second nature to us, popping up in everyday conversation, and for good reason -- COVID-19 is the latest pandemic to pose a threat to humanity. But in recent months, far less attention has been paid to another widely spread problem that has been proliferating...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Genes responsible for loss of lung function identified

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a disease caused by cigarette smoking that reduces lung function and causes difficulty breathing. It is the third leading cause of death worldwide. Current treatments for COPD only affect symptoms, not progression. Identifying who is going to get COPD before they get it is key to figuring out how to intercept the disease at an early stage.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Absence of key gene causes severe hearing loss

A gene called GAS2 plays a key role in normal hearing, and its absence causes severe hearing loss, according to a study led by researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The researchers, whose findings are published online today in Developmental Cell, discovered that the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Genes associated with COVID-19 risk identified

Abstract Presentation Time: On Demand; 8 a.m. EDT, Friday, May 14, 2021. ATS 2021, New York, NY - Having genetic risk variants in the ABO gene might significantly increase the chances of developing COVID-19, and other genes may also increase COVID-19 risk, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify first biomarker to predict severity of COVID-19

Severe cases of COVID-19 can now be detected at an early stage. Researchers at the University of Zurich have identified the first biomarker that can reliably predict which patients will develop severe symptoms. This can help to improve the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19. Most people who are infected...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers reveal Knl1 gene function in plants

Dr. Han Fangpu's group from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reports the identification and functional study of the maize Knl1 gene in an article published online in PNAS. The gene is a major component of the KMN network that links centromeric DNA and the plus-ends of spindle microtubules. It also plays an important role in kinetochore protein recruitment.
Oregon StateKTVZ

OSU researchers get closer to gene therapy to restore hearing for the congenitally deaf

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Researchers at Oregon State University have found a key new piece of the puzzle in the quest to use gene therapy to enable people born deaf to hear. The work centers around a large gene responsible for an inner-ear protein, otoferlin. Mutations in otoferlin are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.
CancerScience Daily

Researchers identify potential approach to controlling epileptic seizures

Researchers from Case Western Reserve University have identified a potential new approach to better controlling epileptic seizures. Lin Mei, professor and chair of the Department of Neurosciences at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, who led the new study in mouse models, said the team found a new chemical reaction that could help control epileptic seizures.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers identify proteins that predict future dementia, Alzheimer's risk

The development of dementia, often from Alzheimer's disease, late in life is associated with abnormal blood levels of dozens of proteins up to five years earlier, according to a new study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Most of these proteins were not known to be linked to dementia before, suggesting new targets for prevention therapies.
ScienceEurekAlert

Research team investigates causes of tuberous sclerosis

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) affects between one and two of every 10,000 new-born babies. This genetic disease leads to the formation of benign tumours which can massively impair the proper functioning of vital organs such as the kidneys, the liver and the brain. The disease affects different patients to varying degrees and is triggered by mutations in one of two genes, the TSC1 or TSC2 gene. An interdisciplinary team of researchers led by biochemists Prof. Daniel Kümmel and Dr. Andrea Oeckinghaus from the University of Münster (Germany) examined the "tumour suppressor protein TSC1" and, for the first time, gained insights into its hitherto unclear functions. The team identified a new mechanism, in a central cellular process, which regulates cell growth. The results can also help in understanding how Tuberous Sclerosis Complex arises. The results of the study have now been published in the journal Molecular Cell (advance publication online).
Chicago, ILsciencecodex.com

Researchers identify novel approach to repair the human heart

Maywood, Ill. - May 19, 2021 - A team of scientists from Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine have discovered a critical component for renewing the heart's molecular motor, which breaks down in heart failure. Approximately 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, an often fatal condition characterized by the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New tool may safely block gene linked to factors that cause heart disease

Looking to safely block a gene linked to factors known to cause heart disease, scientists at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus may have found a new tool - light. The study, published Monday in the journal Trends in Molecular Medicine, may solve a medical dilemma that has baffled...
ScienceScience Daily

Can antibiotics treat human diseases in addition to bacterial infections?

According to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago, the antibiotics used to treat common bacterial infections, like pneumonia and sinusitis, may also be used to treat human diseases, like cancer. Theoretically, at least. As outlined in a new Nature Communications study, the UIC College of Pharmacy team has shown...
ScienceScience Daily

Telomere length, a longevity measure, may be determined early in life

Source: Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. One of the first studies to examine telomere length (TL) in childhood finds that the initial setting of TL during prenatal development and in the first years of life may determine one's TL throughout childhood and potentially even into adulthood or older age. The study also finds that TL decreases most rapidly from birth to age 3, followed by a period of maintenance into the pre-puberty period, although it was sometimes seen to lengthen.
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Gene Therapy Helps Blind Man Regain Some Sight

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors for the first time have used a form of gene therapy to restore partial vision in a blind person, according to findings announced Monday. The research team genetically altered retinal ganglion cells to become light-sensitive in a man whose vision was destroyed...