For our first deals post of the day, we head out to Best Buy, where we have been getting some pretty nice deals in the last couple of days. And today, we find the iPhone 12 lineup on sale, starting with the iPhone 12 mini that’s currently getting a $100 discount with qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, which is now part of T-Mobile. This means you can get one for as low as $20 a month for 30 months, or $25 a month for two years. Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab a new iPhone SE with $50 savings with qualified activation on the same carriers. Or get it unlocked for $400.