The ‘Flamin’ Hot’ story; movie still in the works after controversy

LatinX Cultura
LatinX Cultura
 3 days ago

Richard Montanez Flaming Hot Cheetos creator

By Delilah Alvarado

(LOS ANGELES, Calif) A movie about the story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is still in the works after a controversial investigation into Richard Montañez, according to Variety.

Montañez has claimed credit for creating the idea of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. But an investigative piece by the LA Times released Sunday concludes otherwise.

The report claims that Montañez participated in some marketing of other Frito-Lay products and that Flamin' Hot Cheetos were created by a separate group.

Frito-Lay said in a statement to the Times that Montañez’s story is an "urban legend." Montañez continues to defend his story.

“All I can tell you is what I did,” he said. “All I have is my history, what I did in my kitchen.”

The investigative report has received criticism for seemingly trying to tear down a story on an individual who has become an inspiration to the Latino community while Los Angeles is facing other problems that reporters are investigating including homelessness and politics.

The Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie will continue production, with Eva Longoria as the director. Screenwriter Lewis Colick argues that the story is still an inspiring story to tell about being a Latino and rising in the ranks of a corporation.

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

At LatinX Cultura, you find the latest news on the LatinX and Hispanic communities.

Eva Longoria
