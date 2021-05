The quest for Pokémon cards has contributed to yet another food-related shortage, and this time it’s the cereal aisle that’s taking the hit. If you’ve visited the supermarket lately and noticed that some of your favorite cereals are MIA, you’re not alone. These days, certain General Mills cereals are hard to come by thanks to the company’s recent partnership with The Pokémon Company. You see, back in March both brands teamed up to launch a collaboration in which three-packs of designated Pokémon cards would be included in boxes of Golden Grahams, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. Each card pack contains one foil Pikachu card and two additional Pokémon.