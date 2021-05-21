newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Who Is Lila Cheney In MODOK Episode 1?

By Emily Gilbert
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marvel adult animated comedy series "MODOK" has hit Hulu, and it's unlike anything you've seen before. Using state-of-the-art stop-motion animation technology, the show takes a look at one of Marvel comic books' notorious villains as he balances his grandiose plans for world conquest with his home and family life. The series was created by Jordan Blum and actor-comedian Patton Oswalt. Oswalt is also one of the show's executive producers, and he provides the voice for MODOK.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Comic Book Series#Comedy Series#Hulu#Grumbl#English#New Mutant#Romance Modok#Marvel Comic Books#Sword#Family Life#Earth#World Conquest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK Showrunner Jordan Blum on Season 2 Plans, Mutants, and More

Throughout his career, Jordan Blum has been a part of a handful of American comedy staples. The writer spent some time staffed on the writing team for Community, and he wrote for (and produced) nearly 100 episodes of American Dad! Now, the writer has his own show in the form of Marvel's MODOK, a stop-motion animated series coming to Hulu next week.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

MODOK season 2 will feature more X-Men, says showrunner

Ahead of the show's May 21 debut on Hulu, M.O.D.O.K. writer and showrunner Jordan Blum shared that season 2 would introduce even more mutants, including well-known members of the X-Men. Blum shared in an interview with ComicBook that he would do anything to have M.O.D.O.K. and big-name X-Men on the...
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Emoji Released

Ten days from now, Marvel's MODOK will hit Hulu. As such, the streamer is preparing by going all-in on its marketing this week and next. Tuesday, the Disney-owned platform released a quick ten-day teaser, revealing the bizarre baddie also has his own emoji for use on Twitter. Like all other hashtags, all you need to do is tweet #MODOK and you'll see the bizarre Marvel villain appear.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK Writer Says Season 2 Will Include More X-Men

We still have a week and a couple of days before Hulu unleashes the first season of Marvel's MODOK upon the masses. Even though Marvel fans have yet to get the initial batch of episodes, those behind the show know exactly what will take place should the streamer give them a second season. According to MODOK showrunner Jordan Blum, the show's sophomore outing will be packed to the brim with mutants and other big-name X-Men.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Supervillain MODOK comes into his own as a Marvel star

Patton Oswalt had no problem deciding what Marvel supervillain MODOK might sound like. “MODOK’s voice is just an amplified, more treble-y version of my own voice,” the Emmy- and Grammy-winning actor-comedian says. “It’s me when I’m at my whiniest and angriest and petty. So that’s all I had to do — sort of crank it up that way.”
TV & VideosComicBook

You Can Turn Yourself Into MODOK With New Instagram Filter

Marvel's MODOK is now streaming and is quickly becoming a hit on social media. As part of the show's release this weekend, Hulu and Instagram have teamed up for a special filter that'll turn you into the iconic Marvel baddie. MODOK star Patton Oswalt revealed the news Friday, sharing a snapshot he took of himself using the filter.
TV Seriesmadison

Even supervillains get the blues in 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' on Hulu

Marvel fans must be rejoicing that someone has finally made a TV show about M.O.D.O.K. You know, M.O.D.O.K.? The supervillain? Evil supergenius? Stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing? Basically a large floating head on a hoverboard?. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, don’t feel bad. I don’t...
TV & Videoslaughingplace.com

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” Original Soundtrack Available Now

Marvel Music/Hollywood Records has released the digital soundtrack from the Hulu Original Series Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. today. The album features an original score composed and produced by Daniel Rojas ("Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts," "Downsizing") with 3 original songs written by series co-creator Patton Oswalt. Oswalt performs two tracks, "Sunshine"...
TV Seriesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Season 1

Marvel’s MODOK Season 1 explodes onto the scene as the mobile organism designed for killing attempts to balance his family and a life of villainy. The off the wall claymation series is created by Patton Oswalt (who also voices the show’s titular character) and Jordan Blum. The HULU exclusive tells the story of the peculiar oddity that is known as MODOK, as he attempts to manage a corporation and balancing time to spend with his family. MODOK is the leader of Advanced Idea Mechanics, aka A.I.M., while also being the head of the household to his wife Jodie, daughter Melissa, and son Lou. Very quickly into episode one, it’s discovered that being a mad scientist super villain costs a lot of money, and the A.I.M. CPA supreme announces they are bankrupt. While MODOK suffers a panic attack realizing he’d be lost without his beloved evil technology corporation, Jodie announced she’s done with their marriage and plans to leave her husband.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Review: Insanely Hilarious and Surprisingly Heartfelt

On paper, it makes sense to give a character like MODOK — Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — his own animated series. The long-time Marvel villain is, after all, one of the campiest entries in Marvel's ever-growing stable of characters, and he is someone most think could be nearly impossible to translate to live-action. From the second Hulu's new MODOK show rolls, it's apparent an animated series was a perfect choice for a character like this.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Writer Reveals Third Eye Blind Cameo

Marvel's MODOK is stuffed with cameos, that much you likely already know. In the show's marketing, fans have seen anyone from Iron Man (Jon Hamm) to Super Adaptoid and Fin Fang Foom. As it turns out, there are even cameos from those outside the Marvel library. You know, cameos from people like Third Eye Blind.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s New TV Show Is Now Streaming, And It’s Awesome

Kevin Feige may have ended Marvel Television as a separate entity when he became the company’s Chief Creative Officer and absorbed it into the Marvel Studios framework, which essentially killed any further episodic adventures that weren’t part of Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, but he was at least kind enough to allow Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt’s M.O.D.O.K. to move forward.
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 61: The Battle for Endor with Kyle Burbank

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #61: The Battle for Endor with Kyle Burbank. May 12th, 2021 (intro recorded May 10th, movie discussion recorded April 5th) Listen. Topics. Host Mike Celestino invites fellow LaughingPlace.com contributor Kyle Burbank to answer the five Star Wars questions, and...