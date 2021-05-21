Who Is Lila Cheney In MODOK Episode 1?

Marvel’s MODOK Season 1 explodes onto the scene as the mobile organism designed for killing attempts to balance his family and a life of villainy. The off the wall claymation series is created by Patton Oswalt (who also voices the show’s titular character) and Jordan Blum. The HULU exclusive tells the story of the peculiar oddity that is known as MODOK, as he attempts to manage a corporation and balancing time to spend with his family. MODOK is the leader of Advanced Idea Mechanics, aka A.I.M., while also being the head of the household to his wife Jodie, daughter Melissa, and son Lou. Very quickly into episode one, it’s discovered that being a mad scientist super villain costs a lot of money, and the A.I.M. CPA supreme announces they are bankrupt. While MODOK suffers a panic attack realizing he’d be lost without his beloved evil technology corporation, Jodie announced she’s done with their marriage and plans to leave her husband.