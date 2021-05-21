Gabriel Stulman just opened Jolene in the old Great Jones Cafe space
Like a lot of restaurants that opened in 2019, Gabriel Stulman’s revival of Great Jones Cafe never really stood a chance. Sure, you could see the place a mile away, its vibrant tangerine exterior and pale-eyed Elvis bust punctuating the space’s squat exterior, but curb appeal (or its diametric opposite, depending on the gaze) wasn’t enough to keep The Jones open through the pandemic. Neither was its take on the filet-o-fish sandwich that was almost as good as the plethora of write-ups made it sound at the time (too much tartar sauce).www.timeout.com