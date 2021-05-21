newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Gabriel Stulman just opened Jolene in the old Great Jones Cafe space

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
Posted by 
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like a lot of restaurants that opened in 2019, Gabriel Stulman’s revival of Great Jones Cafe never really stood a chance. Sure, you could see the place a mile away, its vibrant tangerine exterior and pale-eyed Elvis bust punctuating the space’s squat exterior, but curb appeal (or its diametric opposite, depending on the gaze) wasn’t enough to keep The Jones open through the pandemic. Neither was its take on the filet-o-fish sandwich that was almost as good as the plethora of write-ups made it sound at the time (too much tartar sauce).

www.timeout.com
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
489
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bistro#Food Drink#Green Space#White Space#Green Eyes#White Wine#Great Jones Cafe#Jones Street#Dinner#Lyrics#Steak Frites#Cappuccinos#Pale Eyed Elvis Bust#Menu Items#Flaming Locks#Clams#Meals#Auburn Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Download this free cookbook filled with recipes from local Chinatown restaurants

Volunteer organization Send Chinatown Love has been doing a lot throughout the past year to support local businesses heavily impacted by COVID-19 in Chinatown neighborhoods all over New York. Its latest effort, a new free digital cookbook highlighting delicious recipes sourced from the very restaurants the organization helps support, is deserving of all of your attention.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

This female-founded taco shop just opened in Prospect Heights

Popular female-founded New York taco cart King David Tacos has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Prospect Heights. Launched by native Texan Liz Solomon Dwyer back in 2016, the taco destination quickly rose to culinary fame within New York's gastronomic circles, eventually boasting three separate cart locations (Madison Square Park, Prospect Park at Grand Army Plaza and the Imagination Playground by Pier 17), each one enjoying a devoted fan base of breakfast taco-loving New Yorkers.
Fairfield County, CTdailyvoice.com

Waterfront Cafe With Great Views Serves Up Fun, Inventive Food In Fairfield County

Looking for a true waterfront view where you can kick back and enjoy breakfast or lunch?. There's an eatery in Norwalk that fits that description. Besides its beautiful scenery, the Galley Waterfront Cafe located at the Norwalk Cove Marina is also known for its fun menu that features entrees named after famous boat brands, and area islands making it the perfect spot for sailors or land-lovers to grab a bite.
Food & Drinkswinespectator.com

A Great Old Tuscan

Just before Italy reopened last month, I did the logical thing and hopped in the car and drove to Tuscany. The countrysides were empty of tourists, frigid and in full bloom. Restaurants were still shuttered, but wildlife—songbirds, deer, pheasants, foxes and more—was abundant. My first stop was in the northern...
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Mamoun's is giving out 75-cent falafels right now—go get some!

Arguably the best thing to do this week is to celebrate Mamoun's 50th anniversary. It is the oldest falafel joint in New York, after all. To honor the occasion, the Greenwich Village institution is actually offering patrons buy-one-get-one-for-75-cents falafel sandwiches all day today. Why 75 cents? That's how much the treat cost back in 1971, when the eatery first opened.
RestaurantsJournal & Topics

Thillens Applies To Open BBQ Dining Space

No one is formally talking yet about a return of the Vine Street BBQ, a local competition which launched in 2017-2019 around Hodges Park and was stalled in 2020 by the COVID-19 restrictions against crowds. But local BBQ enthusiast Mel Thillens has applied to the city for restaurant and liquor...
Restaurantscbslocal.com

Old Crow Cafe Grand Opening

Ashley Williams is in McClellan where the Old Crow Cafe is having their grand opening. She gives us a sneak peek on their delicious dishes.
Restaurantsktwb.com

Parisians tuck into coffee and croissants again as cafes re-open

PARIS (Reuters) – For Parisian Elie Ayache the world was a little closer to normal on Wednesday after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic: he was back at his favourite cafe drinking coffee and eating a croissant. French cafes and restaurants were allowed to start serving customers in outside areas...
Angelica, NYTimes-Herald

Third time's a charm: New bakery/cafe to open in Angelica

ANGELICA — Entrepreneur Erica Mae Torrey is hoping that the third time is the charm as she prepares to open her third food service business in Allegany County. Torrey is well-known for her scrumptious baked goods — breads, cakes and cheesecakes. Her first business was on Main Street in Angelica, where she lives. While successful, it closed because of rental costs.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

See inside the Harry Potter flagship store's magical Butterbeer Bar

Harry Potter fans will be able to grab an official goblet of Butterbeer next month at the Harry Potter New York flagship store—the biggest in the world. As you can imagine, New York fans are as excited as Harry when he learned he was a wizard. After all, this is the closest thing fans have to Hogwarts in NYC. Ahead of the opening, we got a sneak peek of the first-floor Butterbeer bar inside the store and we were greeted by none other than Evanna Lynch, the actress who played Luna Lovegood. Lynch was there to show off the butterbeer and talk about the new store. Here's what we learned:
RestaurantsEater

An All-Day Cafe From Brash Coffee Is Opening at the Works in Northwest Atlanta

An all-day cafe from Brash Coffee and Atlanta-based meal prep company Stop Think Chew opens early next year at the Works complex in northwest Atlanta. Brash founder Chris McLeod and Stop Think Chew chef and owner Julia Kesler Imerman are teaming up to open Brash Kitchen in the Makers building at the emerging 80-acre development on Chattahoochee Avenue. Once open, the all-day cafe will serve dishes influenced by Kesler Imerman’s Jewish and South African background and McLeod’s Australian roots. Look for vegan grain bowls and hearty salads, shakshuka, and a chicken schnitzel sandwich on the menu paired with Brash coffee, cocktails, and a selection of natural wines.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Canela Cafe coming to former Pancake House space on Downer

Canela Cafe will open in the former site of the Original Pancake House, 2621 N. Downer Ave., this summer, serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The new cafe – run by Dina and Ray Awadallah who have more than 30 years restaurant experience – will focus on locally sourced ingredients and fresh plates, including wraps and sandwiches, pancakes and omelets, and bakery items.