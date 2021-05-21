Gabriel Stulman just opened Jolene in the old Great Jones Cafe space

Harry Potter fans will be able to grab an official goblet of Butterbeer next month at the Harry Potter New York flagship store—the biggest in the world. As you can imagine, New York fans are as excited as Harry when he learned he was a wizard. After all, this is the closest thing fans have to Hogwarts in NYC. Ahead of the opening, we got a sneak peek of the first-floor Butterbeer bar inside the store and we were greeted by none other than Evanna Lynch, the actress who played Luna Lovegood. Lynch was there to show off the butterbeer and talk about the new store. Here's what we learned: