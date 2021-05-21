newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Yes, Businesses Can Ask About Your COVID-19 Vaccination Status

By Tony LaBrie
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, it seems people on social media have found something new to argue about. There's been a ton of debate on whether or not a business has the right to ask to see your vaccination card. People have been going round and round about this ever since Michigan updated the mask mandate which allows vaccinated people to be inside without a mask. Once that announcement was made, some businesses said they would ask customers to show their proof of vaccination.

banana1015.com
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Health Care#Medical Care#Social Care#Personal Care#Business People#Fox 2 Detroit#Starting#University Of Michigan#Businesses#Vaccinated People#Entities#Proof#Customers#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWebster County Citizen

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
HealthIdaho8.com

Law professor says businesses can ask for residents to show vaccine card

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A COVID-19 conundrum after the latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention allowing those vaccinated to go mask less in a number indoor and outdoor situations. The question many are asking can businesses ask a person to prove their vaccination status and turn...
Public Healthkotatv.com

Why the COVID-19 vaccines came quickly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s difficult to go a day without hearing about it, COVID-19. In order to fully understand how we’ve handled the pandemic, we need to turn back the clocks to 2003 when an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS 1, occurred. SARS 2 is what we know as COVID-19. So, how was the the first SARS halted before it got out of hand?
Public HealthWZZM 13

Yes, kids should get the COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 12 to 15. But there’s still a lot of vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, and many parents wonder if their kids should get the vaccine. THE QUESTION. Should kids get vaccinated against COVID-19? OUR SOURCES. Trial results from Pfizer and...
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Change in vaccination strategy

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson Healthcare is switching gears from its COVID-19 mass vaccination drive-through clinic to offering the shot to walk-ins and for appointments at its various clinics. The hospital’s last first-dose drive-through clinic was on Wednesday, and its last second-dose drive-through clinic will be June 9, the hospital announced...
Public Healthlvhn.org

Asked and Answered: How Can I Talk with People Who Are Reluctant to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Over the last several months, our region (along with the nation) has transitioned from demand for COVID-19 vaccines outpacing supply, to now having fewer people requesting the shot. We spoke with Alex Benjamin, MD, Lehigh Valley Health Network’s (LVHN) Chief of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, to talk about what this means, and to get tips for talking with someone who is reluctant to get vaccinated. A key tip: Share personal experiences.
LawWTOL-TV

VERIFY: What are your rights when it comes to 'vaccine passports'

Social media is full of posts about so-called "vaccine passports" and how they infringe on your rights. The question: Can schools and businesses legally ask you to show proof of vaccination?. "In 1905, the Supreme Court decided whether or not Massachusetts could require a vaccine passport for smallpox and they...
Public HealthPosted by
Central Oregonian

Like everything, the vaccination issue is political

Over the weekend, businesses throughout the country had to figure out how to adjust, or if to adjust, their customer/mask policiesThat burst of bright light erupting at the end of that COVID tunnel last week, that was the Center for Disease Control announcing, out of the blue, that all fully vaccinated people can go without masks in public places, inside and outside. If like me, your first thought was hallelulah. Your second might have been, who's going to know who's been vaccinated? Over the weekend, businesses throughout the country had to figure out how to adjust, or if to...