Yes, Businesses Can Ask About Your COVID-19 Vaccination Status
Well, it seems people on social media have found something new to argue about. There's been a ton of debate on whether or not a business has the right to ask to see your vaccination card. People have been going round and round about this ever since Michigan updated the mask mandate which allows vaccinated people to be inside without a mask. Once that announcement was made, some businesses said they would ask customers to show their proof of vaccination.banana1015.com