YouTube bans KS school board’s video over COVID comments

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group’s support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. The Kansas City Star reports that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted the state chamber to not renew its membership in the national group. Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chair who served 12 years on the Kansas chamber’s board. Kansas chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said some of the state group’s members were frustrated by the Davids endorsement.