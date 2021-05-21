newsbreak-logo
YouTube bans KS school board’s video over COVID comments

By Jacob Weston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kansas public school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments. The Kansas City Star reports that the discussions in the Shawnee Mission school district in Kansas are coming after YouTube concluded that video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19 and removed it. The Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting Monday saw several parents and a Kansas lawmaker call for the district to remove its mask mandate.

