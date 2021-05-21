Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

This week on The Maris Review, Elizabeth McCracken joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, The Souvenir Museum, out now from Ecco Press. When I was writing these stories, I was wondering in general what it means to be out of context. … It’s always confusing seeing someone you love being completely different when surrounded by other people. I wrote five stories about Sadie and Jack, and I wrote them because, frankly, I had a deadline for a short story collection and knew I could draft a bunch of things quickly so that I could then revise them at leisure. But when I began writing them, there was this pleasure in starting something new that I already had information to start it with. It wasn’t like continuing a novel. I had the pleasure of thinking this is a brand new thing, but I knew them.