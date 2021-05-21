newsbreak-logo
Eagle Pass, TX

Randy Clark: Border Town Economies Will Suffer Until COVID Asylum Rules End

By Randy Clark
Big Hollywood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE PASS, Texas — Border communities and local businesses are stuck in two separate time periods with conflicting COVID security protocols. An American can today walk into the local Wal-Mart Supercenter without a mask. A Mexican wanting to run the same shopping trip from a few miles away is still stuck at home as if it were May 2020. A single Central American migrant trying to simply get to Eagle Pass faces immediate expulsion if found by Border Patrol. The freedoms of movement between these individuals are linked thanks to differing federal rules–while local economies pay the price.

Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Texas Health
ImmigrationWichita Eagle

Ron Estes: Ignoring the crisis on the southern border isn’t an option

I recently toured the crisis at our southern border — something President Biden and Vice President Harris have refused to do or acknowledge. While there, I witnessed smugglers using a Romanian family as a distraction to sneak another man across the border. Customs and Border Protection officers informed me that this is a standard cartel tactic to smuggle drugs and gang members into the U.S.
ImmigrationGreat Bend Tribune

How many more deaths on Biden’s border?

How many ways are there for illegal migrants to die crossing or trying to cross our border?. The list keeps growing, encouraged by policies and messaging from the Biden administration. Three people were recently killed, and dozens hospitalized, after a smuggling boat overturned and broke apart off the San Diego...
Immigrationwsgw.com

Biden admin extends deportation relief for Haitian immigrants

The Biden administration on Saturday announced it will extend deportation protections and work permits for 54,000 Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and allow hundreds of thousands of other eligible Haitians to request relief. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he will extend the TPS...
Immigrationportlavacawave.com

The border and Covid

The past year has been a difficult year for many Americans. We have locked ourselves away from family and friends in order to protect ourselves and loved ones from becoming sick. We changed our entire way of life. We did whatever we could, or was expected of us, to stay safe. We did this by the guidance of our government, yet our government has allowed open borders.
ImmigrationFOX 40 News WICZ TV

UN refugee agency urges Biden to end asylum restrictions on the border

The United Nations refugee agency urged the United States on Thursday to end Trump-era asylum restrictions on the US-Mexico border the Biden administration continues to rely on. The Biden administration has been facing fierce criticism for leaning on a public health authority, known as Title 42, that was put in...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Top UN refugee official calls on US to end pandemic asylum restrictions

The top United Nations official for refugees on Thursday called on the U.S. government to rescind restrictions on asylum put in place during the pandemic. UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in a statement said the United States should do away with Title 42, an interpretation of immigration law and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline that allows border officials to quickly expel migrants crossing the border, including asylum-seekers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago-area shelters see most young migrants from Mexico border seeking asylum in U.S. since 2014

When Eulalia Andres Pedro finally reunited with her parents in the United States after making the journey from Guatemala through Mexico with a group of other minors seeking asylum, she and her brother Francisco didn’t recognize them. She was 12 and her brother was 14, and it had been more than 10 years since they had seen their mother and father, who migrated to southern Illinois from a rural ...
Immigrationnewsnationnow.com

US eases asylum restrictions at border amid legal challenges

DEL RIO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — As migrants face uncertainty about who is allowed to stay and who isn’t, the Biden administration is reshaping how it’s using pandemic-related powers known as Title 42, named for a section of an obscure 1944 law that former President Donald Trump tapped to effectively end asylum while health officials sought to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
El Paso, TXFox 59

‘Remain in Mexico’ ordeal ends for 10,707 asylum-seekers

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso leads the nation in welcoming back asylum-seekers placed in the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols program, new data shows. The U.S. government as of Friday had taken 10,707 international citizens out of MPP and let them continue their claims from inside the United States, a United Nations official told Border Report. Three out of four of those returnees came in through the El Paso or the Brownsville, Texas ports of entry, with Cubans and Venezuelans having the greatest success in getting the “parole” designation, according to a May 11 report by the TRAC system at Syracuse University.
ImmigrationNBC News

Biden admin will soon allow 250 'vulnerable' migrants into U.S. daily

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will soon allow up to 250 “particularly vulnerable” immigrants into the U.S. each day, said a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, an exception to the current policy that blocks most families and single adult migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Already, Customs and Border Protection...
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

State Sets Up COVID-19 Testing Center For Asylum Seekers in Indio

A state-funded COVID-19 testing center for asylum seekers that will eventually provide vaccinations has opened in Indio, county officials said Friday. Set up efforts began Monday assembling the “Testing, Vaccination and Receiving Center” in a parking lot near Highway 111 and Monroe Street. The center is aimed at servicing immigrants seeking asylum who have been released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in eastern Riverside County in recent months.