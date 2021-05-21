Randy Clark: Border Town Economies Will Suffer Until COVID Asylum Rules End

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso leads the nation in welcoming back asylum-seekers placed in the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols program, new data shows. The U.S. government as of Friday had taken 10,707 international citizens out of MPP and let them continue their claims from inside the United States, a United Nations official told Border Report. Three out of four of those returnees came in through the El Paso or the Brownsville, Texas ports of entry, with Cubans and Venezuelans having the greatest success in getting the “parole” designation, according to a May 11 report by the TRAC system at Syracuse University.