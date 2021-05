Gov. Phil Murphy recently announced that his executive order allowing for remote instruction will expire at the end of this school year. That is another welcome signal to educators, students and parents that the 2021-22 school year is going to be a return to normal after a year that wasn’t normal in any way. But a return to normal cannot just be a return to what existed before COVID-19 struck. It must be a return that incorporates the lessons learned from this unprecedented disruption of our schools and our society.