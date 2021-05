Auburn defensive end Jaren Handy has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports sources. He was with the Tigers for just two seasons. A four-star prospect out of Hattiesburg, Miss., in the 2019 recruiting class, Handy committed to the Tigers over LSU, Alabama, Georgia and multiple other top programs. The No. 7 strongside defensive end and the No. 100 overall player in the class, Handy struggled to find his spot at Auburn.