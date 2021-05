CARBONDALE, IL –– Two Jackson County residents have been arrested for a burglary that happened at a business in the 900 block of East Main in Carbondale Monday. According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the scene and during the course of the investigation identified the suspects as 30-year-old Joseph Joiner of Murphysboro and 47-year-old Jeannean Fournier-Wenz of Carbondale. Officers located Joiner and Fournier-Wenz in Carbondale and arrested them for burglary.