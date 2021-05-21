newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify before Congress next month

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP)– The chief executive of Colonial Pipeline is set to testify before Congress next month about a cyberattack that caused the company to halt operations for several days. Joseph Blount is scheduled to appear before the House Homeland Security on June 9, when lawmakers will question him about a ransomware attack that U.S. officials have blamed on a criminal hacking gang in Russia. The company, which supplies about 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, confirmed this week that it paid $4.4 million to the hackers in an effort to restart operations.

