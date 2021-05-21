newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webb County, TX

Webb County Precinct 4 Constable's Office to enforce Click It or Ticket campaign

Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning May 24, deputies with the Webb County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office will enforce the Click It or Ticket campaign. Precinct 4 Constable Harold Devally has committed his deputies to work through the Texas Department of Transportation grant to enforce seat belt use. This is Devally’s second year participating in this statewide campaign, and he is optimistic in getting favorable reports back to the state.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Webb County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Webb County, TX
Government
County
Webb County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Click It Or Ticket#State Department#City Staff#Transportation Department#Webb County Precinct#Txdot#The Constable S Office#Ticket Campaign#Traffic Safety Specialist#Transportation Grant#Laredo District#Grant Monies#Texas Roadways#Seatbelts#Adequate Staff#Mines Road#Daily Deaths#Belt#Favorable Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Significant storm damage reported in Zapata, minimal in Webb County

Last week’s storm spared most of Laredo, but the same cannot be said for Zapata County which experienced significant property damage to houses and businesses. In Zapata, the damage was not the only problem as many residents also reported being without electricity for more than 12 hours. AEP reported that approximately 1,400 clients in the Zapata area experienced outages during and after the storm.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

DPS recovers stolen GMC Sierra

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -DPS Troopers recovered a stolen truck while assisting Border Patrol agents during a car chase. The troopers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, disabling the 2017 GMC Sierra. The stolen truck was found abandoned inside a ranch along Highway 59 in Webb County. Officials say...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Sheriff’s office recognizes deputies during Law Enforcement Award Ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing those fellow law enforcement officers for their hard work and dedication. As part of National Law Enforcement Week, Sheriff Martin Cuellar recognized several sheriff’s deputies during the Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony. Sheriff Cuellar says these men and women are true...
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Sector Border Patrol to train at Laredo College

For many decades, Laredo College has cultivated working relationships with regional law enforcement entities in Laredo, Webb County and surrounding areas. This month, the college entered into a short-term lease agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to use Laredo College facilities for training by the U.S. Border Patrol. “We...
Webb County, TXkgns.tv

Courtrooms to resume in-person jury trials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal and state judges in Webb County are facing a backlog of civil and criminal jury trials as a result of the pandemic, but after a year of virtual court, they are preparing to resume in person. Court proceedings have taken place over Zoom, but that...
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Webb County's COVID-related health insurance costs total $5.8M

Webb County Commissioners Court learned Monday that employees’ COVID-related insurance claims, including for testing and for treatment, have cost the county $5.8 million in the last year. Four claims exceeded $1 million due to ICU bills and the cost of extraordinary life-saving measures, said Risk Management Administrator Pedro Alfaro. Some...
Webb County, TXkgns.tv

New voting machines used in mock election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The results of Webb County’s mock elections are in. In the favorite Texas sports team category, the Dallas Cowboys ran away from the field with nearly one third of the vote. Despite the results, the focus on last week’s election was to test out new voting...
El Cenizo, TXLaredo Morning Times

County holds cleanup event in El Cenizo

Webb County employees and Precinct 1 Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez were in El Cenizo on Tuesday to pick up debris and unwanted bulky items as part of an annual cleanup event. Crews picked up trash in the streets and in abandoned areas while residents also took their own trash to the cleanup site.
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

39 new COVID cases reported in Webb County

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Webb County over the weekend and on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the community up to 166. Over the course of the pandemic, now 44,001 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Webb County, representing nearly 16% of the population. Of the 339,860 tests administered in this time, 12.9% have resulted in a positive.
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Stolen ambulance crashes into Texas DPS unit, trooper hospitalized

A suspect driving a stolen ambulance crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety unit in La Salle County, according to authorities. At about 12:34 p.m. Friday, Texas DPS received a call from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office regarding an Angel Care Ambulance Service unit that was stolen from the tourist center on mile marker 18 of Interstate 35.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Lieutenant governor hopeful Mike Collier visits Laredo

Mike Collier, a Texas Democrat who has twice run for lieutenant governor, is testing the waters for a third run. He has made up his mind to run again in 2022, but for the next two months he will be traveling across the state to meet with the local Democratic Parties and make sure they support his candidacy.
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Human remains found in southern Webb County

U.S. Border Patrol agents announced on their Facebook page Thursday that they discovered human remains in the form of a skeleton in southern Webb County on May 4. Webb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the discovery made by the agents. Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel took custody of the remains.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Border Patrol shuts down three stash houses apprehending over 180 people

Within hours of each other on May 4, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners shut down three stash houses and apprehended over 180 undocumented individuals throughout the City of Laredo. The first incident occurred when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station, Laredo Sector Special Operations Detachment,...
El Cenizo, TXLaredo Morning Times

El Cenizo residents dispose of bulky items

Webb County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez hosted a clean up for the City of El Cenizo on Tuesday morning. Residents lined up early as they were eager to get rid of unwanted trash during El Cenizo’s annual Clean Up event. Residents of El Cenizo dropped off truck loads of trash.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Gateway celebrates $7M in funding from stimulus

Gateway Community Health Center received $7 million through the American Rescue Plan, an announcement celebrated Wednesday at the Laredo College South Campus where it had opened a new clinic last year. Along with new equipment, more COVID-19 vaccines and tests, this money will pay for 50 new staff members for...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo confirms 54 COVID-19 positives, one death in latest report

City of Laredo and Webb County officials confirmed one new fatality and 54 COVID-19 positives over the last two days in their Wednesday coronavirus report, breaking a span of six days without a death due to the virus reported in the Laredo area. The fatality confirmed today marks the 835th...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo reports over 50% of the eligible population fully COVID-19 vaccinated

Over Fifty percent of Webb County residents over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, City of Laredo and Webb County officials confirmed in their Monday coronavirus update. According to city data, 101,126 persons in Webb County are fully vaccinated, totaling 51.35% of the eligible population 16...
Webb County, TXLaredo Morning Times

Hearings for seven Webb Co. murder cases slated for this week

Seven murder cases are scheduled to appear in the Webb County district courts this week. After resetting plea hearings six times, the man accused of stabbing his mother when he was 16 years old in 2012 is scheduled for a plea hearing in the 406th District Court. In August, Jorge...