Webb County Precinct 4 Constable's Office to enforce Click It or Ticket campaign
Beginning May 24, deputies with the Webb County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office will enforce the Click It or Ticket campaign. Precinct 4 Constable Harold Devally has committed his deputies to work through the Texas Department of Transportation grant to enforce seat belt use. This is Devally’s second year participating in this statewide campaign, and he is optimistic in getting favorable reports back to the state.www.lmtonline.com