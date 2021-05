When it came down to it, one of the biggest decisions of Levi Haines’ life wasn’t really a difficult choice at all. The Biglerville junior announced on Thursday that he has verbally committed to continue his wrestling career at Penn State University. Haines, who won a PIAA Class 2A title at 145 pounds in March, had been one of the most sought-after recruits in the junior class. Other high-profile programs came calling for his services, but Haines had his heart set on a dream destination.