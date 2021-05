HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolinians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks indoors or outdoors, with a few exceptions. That’s according to Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. He said Friday that he concurs with the updated guidelines released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says those who are fully vaccinated can essentially ditch the masks and skip social distancing.