New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets (18-14) will duel the Tampa Bay Rays (21-19) in Game 2 of the Inter-League three-game series at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. New York just won a quick two-game set against the Orioles at 3-2 on Tuesday and 7-1 on Wednesday. In the next series versus the Rays, the Mets just gave up a one-run deficit in a 2-3 loss on the opening match, Friday. New York managed to score twice in the 5th frame but failed to add more runs in the next 4 innings of the game. Starter David Peterson allowed 4 hits and 2 earned runs with two walks granted but struck 9 batters in 7.1 innings pitched.