Needham students to compete in National History Day Contest

A Needham player puts a shot on goal in the first half of their first game against Medfield. In the first game of a double-header for the Needham Youth Lacrosse team on Saturday morning, the Rockets wore gold while Medfield wore blue. In the second game, Needham flipped their pinnies to dark blue while Medfield moved to white. Whether it was down to this uniform switch, or shaking the rust off later in the day, or the few Needham players who left after the first game, although no scores were being kept, Medfield was much more competitive in the second matchup.