Needham, MA

Needham students to compete in National History Day Contest

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Needham residents and Saint Joseph School seventh grade students Maeve Hegarty and Katie Reale recently qualified to compete in the National History Day Contest in June 2021. National History Day is a year-long academic program where students present a topic on any aspect of local, regional, national or world history that fits the 2020-21 theme, “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” Maeve and Katie competed in a series of contests at the local and state-affiliated levels before moving on to national competition at the University of Maryland, College Park.

www.wickedlocal.com
