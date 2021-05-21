Vanna White's Net Worth: The Wheel Of Fortune Host Makes More Than You Think
Born February 18, 1957, Vanna White has been on nearly everyone's television screens for decades, blessing us with her grace and ever-so-stylish outfits. White originally went into the industry to become a model and actress, having won pageants and garnering small acting roles throughout the 1980s. However, White's big break was in 1982 when she was chosen as one of three co-host backups for the show, "Wheel of Fortune." A couple months into the gig, and she ended up being the regular hostess (via Biography). Nearly 40 years later, she's still coming on every time to showcase what's next on the legendary game show, which gets more than 26 million viewers per week.