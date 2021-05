It isn’t often that we get to share great news from the world of daytime soaps — so let’s celebrate that now for Days of Our Lives!. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the longtime NBC show has been picked up for not just a season 57, but a season 58 after the fact! This is the first time in many years that the show scored a two-season renewal, and it should give a sense of relief for a lot of long-suffering fans. Every year around this time, there is a sense of great anxiety that the show could be canceled. There are so many other soaps that have been wrapped up elsewhere over the years, after all.