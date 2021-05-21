J. Cole "The Off-Season" Review

From the earliest songs under his current stage name — not the knotty, nasally demos he uploaded to a Canibus message board as a teenager, though those are informative in their own way — J. Cole’s has been a project about canonizing himself in real time. He writes frequently and with great conviction about his desire to be a historically significant rapper in the mold of those he idolizes: Jay-Z, Nas, Kanye West. This desire is not on its own unique, but it figures more largely in his writing than in nearly any of his peers’ or predecessors’, whose classic works he tries to replicate, in spirit as well as sound. In this way, the rapper he has most often reminded me of is The Game, the Compton native who willed and lucked himself into major-label stardom through idol worship and rote mimicry.