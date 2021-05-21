Southwest Airlines will bring back beer, wine and more drink options to flights this summer
Southwest Airlines is planning to give passengers more drink options this summer after cutting back on beverage service for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only offering Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, 7 Up and water to passengers for most of the pandemic, the Dallas-based airline said it will start selling beer and wine again next month with plans to bring back coffee, juices and more alcoholic beverages later.www.dallasnews.com