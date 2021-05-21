newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines will bring back beer, wine and more drink options to flights this summer

By Kyle Arnold
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines is planning to give passengers more drink options this summer after cutting back on beverage service for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only offering Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, 7 Up and water to passengers for most of the pandemic, the Dallas-based airline said it will start selling beer and wine again next month with plans to bring back coffee, juices and more alcoholic beverages later.

