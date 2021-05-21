“I AM THRILLED TO BE BACK IN THEATERS” Watch John Krasinski And Stephen Colbert Interview For A QUIET PLACE PART II
Director John Krasinski and late night talk show host Stephen Colbert of CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“, along with his wife Evie, celebrated together when Krasinski was the show’s FIRST guest since the lockdown in 2020 to talk about A QUIET PLACE PART II. The film picks up right where the 2018 movie ended and stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou.www.wearemoviegeeks.com