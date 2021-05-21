Now Hear This: Aaron Pauley on the best new post-hardcore, metal and emo
I still get a huge buzz out of discovering new bands and new music. It’s refreshing when you hear something that just makes your ears perk up. No matter what you do or how long you’ve been a music fan for, I think it’s always exciting when it happens. We’ve obviously not been touring, so a lot of times it’s just Spotify’s New Music Friday, or fans will post things on Twitter and send bands for me to listen to. The internet has really unlocked a lot of doors for people. Artists can really promote their works internationally and it’s funny because all my picks are from the UK or Europe.www.kerrang.com