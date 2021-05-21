newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Now Hear This: Aaron Pauley on the best new post-hardcore, metal and emo

By Words: Aaron Pauley
Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI still get a huge buzz out of discovering new bands and new music. It’s refreshing when you hear something that just makes your ears perk up. No matter what you do or how long you’ve been a music fan for, I think it’s always exciting when it happens. We’ve obviously not been touring, so a lot of times it’s just Spotify’s New Music Friday, or fans will post things on Twitter and send bands for me to listen to. The internet has really unlocked a lot of doors for people. Artists can really promote their works internationally and it’s funny because all my picks are from the UK or Europe.

www.kerrang.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Pauley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Metal Band#Music Video#Heavy Metal Music#New Music#Beautiful Music#Dance Music#Caskets#Sharptone Records#Temptation#Emo#Bands#Genre Blending#Heavy Music#Bangers#Sonic Boundaries#Funny#Artists#Incredible Soundscapes#Echoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Spotify
Country
Sweden
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Chains" by Last Ice

What happens when you combine Austin, Texas-based future punk duo Bloody Knives and Portland, OR/Atlanta, GA-located darkwave trio We Are Parasols into one super music group? The compelling alchemy that is Last Ice who, as this united force, have released their bewitching eponymous album this past February via No Movement Records.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

26 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been another stacked week for heavy music. I highlight recommend the debut EP from Aduanten (members of Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon, Horrendous, and more), which I reviewed in Notable Releases, and you can also hit up Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new Candlemass live LP and new albums from Gargoyle, Artillery, Hadit, and more. Read on for new singles from HEALTH/Nine Inch Nails, Dawn Ray'd, Heriot, Amenra, Bossk, Lantlos, Iceburn, Hellish Form, Cerebral Rot, Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound), Inhuman Condition (ex-Massacre), Tooth and Claw (mem Earth Crisis, Sect, etc), and a bunch of others, plus a few EPs/demos from this week that are worth hearing...
Rock Musicthebrag.com

Heavy rockers Northlane announce new acoustic EP, ‘2D’

Fresh from the release of remix EP 5G, Sydney heavy rockers Northlane have announced a new acoustic EP called 2D. That’s right, the band have produced a follow-up to 5G just three months after its premiere, proving themselves to be one of the hardest working acts in metal today. The...
Rock Musictreblezine.com

6 Essential New Metal Albums That Bring The Riffs

Whenever someone utters this phrase on social media, it’s usually in jest. Or more accurately, with some level of contempt. As metal continues to reckon with its white supremacist problem, or any number of other problems that make something that should be great a lot more infuriating, there’s always someone who doesn’t want to acknowledge it, or simply dismiss the degree of the problem. And when attention is drawn toward a band’s problematic behavior, there’s always someone who excuses it because the riffs are good enough for that not to be a problem. Only that’s not how it works.
Musicinvisibleoranges.com

“Coyotes” Stalk the Borderlands of Underdark’s Incensed Post-Black Metal (Early Track Stream)

COVID-19 has been the star of the "systemic disasters to worry about instead of sleeping" show for quite some time, but the United States' allotment of waking nightmares also includes the ongoing humanitarian crisis at its southern border. This has been a fairly long-standing issue, and it was certainly not made better by four years of fascist-thirsting policy capped off by a mismanaged pandemic. Now, we're in a sort of "nine-inch-knife-pulled-six-inches-out" scenario, so it's not too surprising that it continues to draw global attention. UK post-black-metal outfit Underdark is set to release their debut album Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry soon, and this particular issue is the focus of the first single "Coyotes," which we're premiering below. A strong command of atmosphere-building texture and extremely well-placed harmonies drives this song right through the heart -- listen now.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

ENTHEOS Working On New Album, Signs To Metal Blade

Entheos, the band featuring vocalist Chaney Crabb and multi-instrumentalist Navene Koperweis (Fleshwrought, ex-Animals as Leaders, etc.), is working on their Metal Blade Records debut album for 2022. The band recently announced their signing, saying they took the pandemic to really think about how they want to come back into the world.
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Control System’s Frantic Metallic Hardcore EP Burning Money For Warmth

The Tampa band Control System make a chaotic, freaked-out form of metallic hardcore. The band does chug-and-bellow metalcore mosh stuff, but they play it fast and dazed, with constant changes in time signatures and with lyrics about watching society fall apart all around you. Their sound is a grimier, uglier cousin to the splattery, unhinged metalcore of a band like Vein. You have to really be in the right mood to enjoy the music that Control System make, but if you’re on their wavelength, their whole attack is hugely satisfying.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Waterparks Release New Single + Video “Just Kidding”

Today, Waterparks debut a brand new single and video, ‘Just Kidding’, off of their forthcoming album, Greatest Hits, out May 21st via 300 Entertainment. The video is the latest installment of Waterparks Wednesdays – where the guys debut a new release on Wednesdays leading up to the album. ‘Just Kidding’ is a stripped down, personal track that puts Awsten’s bold vocals on display alongside a deftly-produced beat and very honest lyrics. The video, directed by Jawn Rocha & Awsten Knight, is captivating and simplistic; it will make viewers feel as if they are sitting across from Awsten, having a conversation.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Omerta’s truly insane metallic post-hardcore song “i luv u 2″

Houston's Omerta released an album last year called Hyperviolence, and that's also a very good way to describe their music, which is an absolutely chaotic blend of metalcore, screamo, grindcore, noisy synths, and nu metal/rap metal. They followed Hyperviolence this year with the new single "i luv u 2," which tones down the rap metal side and really plays up the grindy, chaotic hardcore side. It's like a modern-day take on stuff like The Sawtooth Grin and Phoenix Bodies, and it seriously rips. It also ends with about five minutes of dialogue from a couple in the process of breaking up. Listen below...
Musicmetalinjection

Till Lindemann Releases Music Video For Solo Single

Till Lindemann (Rammstein, Lindemann) recently released a new Russian-language solo song "Любимый город", which translates to "Favorite City", with lyrics written by Evgenij Dolmatovskij and music composed by Nikita Bogoslovsky. The single comes from the Devyatayev released on April 29, and now you can check out a music video for the song above.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

RELAPSE "Sabotage" Metal Subgrenes with New Track

Is Aussie band Relapse nu-metal? Is Relapse djent? Is it screamo? Is it deathcore? Is it groove metal? You decide. We are premiering the new track "Sabotage" from this eclectic band today. Here's what vocalist Ethan Robinson had to say about the track "Sabotage is about having undealt traumas that...
Aerospace & Defenseloudersound.com

Listen to the new Angels & Airwaves single Euphoria

Angels & Airwaves have shared a video for their new single Euphoria, directed by frontman Tom DeLonge. Using the US Air Force’s Area 51 base as a backdrop, the video documents a passionate, dangerous liaison between a young woman and a lust-struck admirer, as former Blink 182 guitarist De Longe sings, “Hanging on, to a spinning wheel, You’re a broken soul, and a broken girl, Got that fire, deep within those eyes, From an atom bomb, when you were only five.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

No Joy share Deftones “Teenager” cover from new orchestral EP

No Joy are releasing the Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP this month, which features orchestral versions of four songs from last year's great Motherhood, along with a cover of Deftones' "Teenager" which they've just shared. The original version of "Teenager" is already pretty ethereal, but No Joy launch it further into heaven with cascading harp and mists of harmonies.
Musicmetalinjection

GIZMACHI Streams Video For "Turned To Dust" Feat. SOILWORK Vocalist

Gizmachi recently released their new album Omega Kaleid featuring Soilwork vocalist Bjorn "Speed" Strid throughout. The band is now streaming their music video for the song "Turned To Dust", which guitarist Jay Hannon said was written at a weird time for the band. “‘Turned To Dust‘ was written when Gizmachi‘s...
MoviesVillage Voice

New Doc Looks at the Birth of D.C. Hardcore In the Late ’70s

Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement, explores the birth of punk rock in Washington D.C. between 1976 and 1983. Created by James June Schneider (co-director, editor), Paul Bishow (co-director), and Sam Lavine (associate producer, co-editor), the documentary’s been making the rounds of the festival circuit. The DVD and Blu-ray...
Musicnextmosh.com

The CEO (Sevendust) share video single “Redemption”

Fresh off the announcement of their debut album ‘Redemption,’ out June 25th via Rat Pak Records, Georgia hard-rockers The CEO are out with their brand-new single of the same name. “Redemption” is an up-tempo rocker that features an intense and inspiring vocal performance from Mack Mullins, with sludgy guitars and a piercing rhythm section featuring Vince Hornsby of Sevendust rounding out the track. The head-banging rocker features an accompanying music video, showcasing the group doing what they do best and delivering a heartfelt and rocking performance, while Mack sings about taking control of one’s legacy and destiny.
Musicspectator.us

The sermons poked out of the songs like busted bed springs: Van Morrison livestream reviewed

Rumors of Van Morrison’s demise are much exaggerated, as his recent livestream proved (Richard Young/Shutterstock) Over the decades, Van Morrison’s role within the tower of song has shifted from chief visionary officer to head of complaints. It’s not a promotion. The title track of his new album, Latest Record Project, Volume 1, is a rebuke to those who insist on living in an artist’s past rather than his present. A laudable sentiment, perhaps, but one less easy to put into practice when Morrison’s present consists of 28 tracks which hone an already ornery worldview to a paranoiac peak. When he isn’t griping about his divorce he’s peddling half-baked conspiracy theories, sneering at internet users and ‘media junk’ and bitching about modern music, crooked politicians and false prophets.