Jake Paul Goes After Tyson & Tommy Fury Following Recent Fight Challenge
Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and a former star on Love Island, has been jonesing for a fight against Jake Paul over the last few weeks and Paul has certainly been giving him a ton of ammunition to work with. Fury is currently 5-0 in his career and he has yet another fight on the horizon. While Fury's opponents have mostly been bums, you can say the same thing about Paul, who hasn't fought against any real boxers.