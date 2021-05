Ashley Cain and wife Safiyya Vorajee are heartbroken over the tragic death of their 8-month-old baby girl Azaylia. Our hearts go out to Ashley Cain, 30, and his wife Safiyya Vorajee, 34. The couple confirmed the tragic news that their 8-month-old Azaylia Diamond sadly passed away after learning she had “days to live.” The baby was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of Leukemia in October at just two months old, and has been receiving chemotherapy. “Rest In Paradise Princess,” Ashley wrote on Instagram on April 25. “I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”