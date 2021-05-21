newsbreak-logo
Bullitt County, KY

Air Quality Alert issued for Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bullitt; Jefferson; Oldham AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until midnight EDT Saturday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.

Bullitt County, KY
Indiana State
Jefferson County, KY
Oldham County, KY
Louisville, KY
Henry County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Trimble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby; Trimble GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL WILL AFFECT HARRISON...JEFFERSON CLARK...FLOYD...SCOTT...WASHINGTON...OLDHAM...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY TRIMBLE...HENRY AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 920 AM EDT, radar indicated a line of strong thunderstorms extending from near Brownstown to near Corydon. Movement was east- northeast at 60 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively, Madison, Lyndon, La Grange and Middletown. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Bullitt County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Meade; Nelson A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN HARRISON...SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK...FLOYD...WESTERN NELSON...SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...LARUE...WESTERN JEFFERSON...EASTERN HARDIN AND BULLITT COUNTIES At 630 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Corydon to 9 miles east of Brandenburg to near Elizabethtown. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Louisville, Elizabethtown, Jeffersonville, New Albany, St. Matthews, Shively, Shepherdsville, Hodgenville, Corydon and Windy Hills. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Adair County, KYweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * TIMING...This morning and afternoon. * WINDS...Southerly to southwesterly wind gusts of 40 mph or more. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
Adair County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Gusty Southwest Winds on Sunday Strong winds from the southwest will affect the region late Sunday morning through late afternoon. Expect sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Locally stronger gusts are possible in showers and thunderstorms. Winds this strong will make driving difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Unsecured lightweight objects may be thrown around.
Breckinridge County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Breckinridge, Hancock, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Oldham, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Target Area: Breckinridge; Hancock; Henry; Jefferson; Meade; Oldham; Shelby; Trimble FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Southern Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky * Through this evening * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are possible today. Total amounts of two to three inches are possible, along with locally higher amounts. * Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest rainfall occurs.
Anderson County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bullitt, Franklin, Grayson, Hardin, Larue, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Target Area: Anderson; Bullitt; Franklin; Grayson; Hardin; Larue; Nelson; Ohio; Spencer FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Southern Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky * Through this evening * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are possible today. Total amounts of two to three inches are possible, along with locally higher amounts. * Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest rainfall occurs.
Anderson County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Breezy Early Evening Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will gradually weaken as the sun sets this evening. In the meantime, these gusts may be challenging for high profile vehicles and will be capable of toppling lightweight outdoor objects.