Air Quality Alert issued for Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Target Area: Breckinridge; Hancock; Henry; Jefferson; Meade; Oldham; Shelby; Trimble FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Southern Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky * Through this evening * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are possible today. Total amounts of two to three inches are possible, along with locally higher amounts. * Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest rainfall occurs.