Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions could become favorable for rapid ignition and spread of fires.