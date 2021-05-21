newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Archuleta County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 10000 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow with above 10000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy road conditions at times on the passes above 10000 feet. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dolores County, CO
County
La Plata County, CO
County
San Juan County, CO
County
Archuleta County, CO
County
Hinsdale County, CO
County
Montezuma County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Weather Conditions#18 03 00#Wet Snow#Midnight Mdt Tonight#Slushy Road Conditions#Target Area#Caution#Severity#Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Delta County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions could become favorable for rapid ignition and spread of fires.