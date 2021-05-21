Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 10000 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow with above 10000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy road conditions at times on the passes above 10000 feet. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.alerts.weather.gov