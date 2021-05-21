newsbreak-logo
Air Quality Alert issued for Harrison, Jefferson, Scott, Washington by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Harrison; Jefferson; Scott; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Ozone action day on Saturday May 22 for the following counties...in effect until midnight EDT. Harrison Washington Scott Jefferson Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Clark County, INweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Perry WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * TIMING...This morning and afternoon. * WINDS...Southerly to southwesterly wind gusts of 40 mph or more. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
Clark County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Gusty Southwest Winds on Sunday Strong winds from the southwest will affect the region late Sunday morning through late afternoon. Expect sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Locally stronger gusts are possible in showers and thunderstorms. Winds this strong will make driving difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Unsecured lightweight objects may be thrown around.
Scott County, INwbiw.com

Chip seal scheduled on S.R. 362 in Scott and Jefferson counties

SCOTT/JEFFERSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations as early as Friday, May 14, on S.R. 362 in Scott and Jefferson Counties. Work will take place between S.R. 3 and S.R. 62 along the Clark County line. Chip seal operations typically last around...
Jefferson County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Jefferson FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * TEMPERATURE...Lows will briefly dip into the upper 30s for a few hours around sunrise. * IMPACTS...Vegetation sensitive to frost may be damaged or killed if left uncovered.
Crawford County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Orange, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Orange; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...ORANGE AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 654 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of English, moving northeast at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Paoli, Orleans, Stampers Creek, Campbellsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Smedley, Taswell, Prowsville and Chambersburg. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Clark County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Southern Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky * Through this evening * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are possible today. Total amounts of two to three inches are possible, along with locally higher amounts. * Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest rainfall occurs.