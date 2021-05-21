newsbreak-logo
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi Vector Control resumes the mosquito war

By José Luis Martínez
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
All that standing water left by this week's downpour is prime breeding territory for mosquitoes.

That's why the City's Vector Control Unit is hitting the streets Friday night.

They'll be spraying neighborhoods in Routes 5,6,7,8 and 9, those are in the Annaville area.

Spraying operations are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

On Monday, Vector Control will spray Routes 10 and 12, that's City Hall and the central part of the city.

You can help control the mosquito population by getting rid of any standing water on your property.

High grass is also a prime breeding area for mosquitoes so be sure to trim your yard.

