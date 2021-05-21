newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

Maryland repeals state song that refers to Abraham Lincoln as a ‘tyrant’

By Kyle Hicks
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland’s state song, which alludes to President Abraham Lincoln as a “tyrant” and a “despot,” has been repealed. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill into law on Tuesday that strips “Maryland, My Maryland” of its official state anthem status. It was among a handful of other bills signed into law by the governor.

