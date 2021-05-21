newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

As retrial opens, Turkish court keeps philanthropist in jail

 3 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court ruled Friday to keep a leading philanthropist behind bars during his retrial over accusations that he organized and financed mass antigovernment protests in 2013. Human rights groups have denounced the case as being politically motivated. Businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala has been...

