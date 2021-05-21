newsbreak-logo
Factbox: Suu Kyi's NLD party championed democracy in Myanmar

The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of Aung San Suu Kyi is to be dissolved by the electoral commission set up by the Myanmar military junta that overthrew her in a Feb. 1 coup, local media reported on Friday. read more

Here are some facts about the party.

* The NLD was formed during a student-led uprising against military rule in 1988, with Suu Kyi as its leader. It fought for decades to build democracy in a country also known as Burma and easily won every ballot it contested.

* The party was overthrown just as a new parliament was about to sit based on a Nov. 8 election it had won easily. The army, whose favoured party was trounced, took power alleging fraud after the electoral body rejected its complaints.

* This would be the second dissolution for the NLD, which was disbanded in 2010 after failing to register for an election it boycotted, held under a 2008 constitution drawn up by the then junta.

* The NLD opted to rejoin the political process, with Suu Kyi and several other politicians contesting a series of by-elections in 2012 to fill vacated parliamentary seats and finally achieved power in 2015.

* It first won an election in 1990, in a vote for an assembly to draft a new constitution. But the junta ignored the result. Suu Kyi had been barred from standing because she was under house arrest.

* The NLD was persecuted by the former junta, which jailed hundreds of its members for many years due to the party's non-violent struggle against military rule.

* The party won 83% of the available seats in the 2020 election, repeating its success from the 2015 election and trouncing its main rival - the military affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party.

* Though Suu Kyi has been the party's leader from the outset, she remains barred from being national president for having a foreign spouse and children. She had instead served as State Councillor - the de facto civilian leader.

* Among the party's pledges was to amend the constitution to reduce the military's enshrined political role, which included control of border, interior and defence ministries and 25% of seats in the parliament - which gave it an effective veto on laws.

U.S. President Joe Biden called Egypt's President Abdelfattah al-Sisi on Monday and they discussed strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to the strip and international reconstruction efforts, the Egyptian presidency said. The two leaders also discussed ways to revive the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians after the latest...