WWE

WWE Makes Major Announcement on Live Events

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will be back on the road very soon. On Friday, WWE announced that it will return to live event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day. The tour will kick off this July with three shows. The first show will be SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston on July 16. Two days later, WWE will be at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for the pay-per-view event Money in the Bank. And on Monday, July 19, WWE will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for Raw. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale Wednesday, May 26.

popculture.com
