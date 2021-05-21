newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Annovis Bio Shares Surge

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,327.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 13,520.12. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.35% to 4,173.78.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,056,860 cases with around 588,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,031,990 cases and 291,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,894,090 COVID-19 cases with 444,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 165,580,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,431,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares climbed 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), up 8%, and Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), up 5%.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.3%.

Top Headline

Deere & Company (NYSE: HRL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Deere reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5.68 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $4.52 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $12.06 billion, exceeding market views of $10.44 billion.

Deere raised its FY21 net income guidance from $4.6 billion-$5 billion to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANVS) shares shot up 107% to $54.71 after the company announced new results from a Phase 2 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, ANVS401, for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD). Participants treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement, as per Alzheimer's cognitive subscale (ADAS-Cog11).

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) got a boost, shooting 18% to $18.91 after the company reported up to $150 million share repurchase program.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) shares were also up, gaining 15% to $4.2462. The company is presenting new preclinical data on MET642 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Digestive Disease Week 2021. The company CEO and CMO bought shares of the company, respectively.

Equities Trading DOWN

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares tumbled 10% to $16.36 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) were down 8% to $78.53 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) was down, falling 8% to $27.90 after the company reported management transition. The company said Jon Wigginton, M.D. is stepping down from his day-to-day role as Chief Medical Officer, and will assume the role of Chairman of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board and Senior Advisor to the CEO.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6% to $63.54, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,872.40.

Silver traded down 1.8% Friday to $27.575 while copper fell 1.5% to $4.50.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.69%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.02% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.53%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.01%, French CAC 40 gained 0.78% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.98%.

Eurozone composite PMI climbed to 56.9 in May from 53.8 in April. German composite PMI climbed to 56.2 in May from 55.8 in the prior month, while French composite PMI surged to 57 from 51.6.

Retail sales in the UK jumped 9.2% in April, while composite PMI increased to 62.0 in May from 60.7 in the prior month.

Economics

The IHS Markit services PMI surged to 70.1 in May from 64.7 in the prior month, while manufacturing PMI climbed to 61.5 in May.

Existing home sales dropped 2.7% to 5.858 million in April.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 4:55 p.m. ET.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
46K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Day#Bio#Nasdaq Inc#Oil Company Shares#Quarterly Earnings#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Financial#Lendingclub Corporation#Ebmt#Hrl#Anvs#Adas Cog11 Rrb#Yalla Group Limited Lrb#Yala#Mtcr#Met642#Cmo#Maxn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Brazil
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Scopus BioPharma's Stock Is Surging Today

Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA has approved its IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, the company's distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. Scopus BioPharma's stock has been rising Monday, up 102.07% to a price of $11.6. Monday the stock has...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Genetron Holdings' Is Trading Lower Today

Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 ADS and sales results. Genetron is currently down 5.24% to a price of $21.25. The stock's volume is currently 297.19 thousand, which is roughly 99.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 298.60 thousand. The stock's 50-day...
StocksBusiness Insider

Steady Start Eyed For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,550-point plateau although it may find its footing on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is slightly higher after paring early gains on Monday, extending the gains of the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 above the 28,300 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. Traders also remain concerned as more than 40 percent of Japan's population are the state of emergency, limiting economic activity.
StocksRepublic

Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Monday, echoing Wall Street’s mixed close last week. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% in morning trading to 28,381.13. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3% to 3,147.23, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,031.50. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.9% to 28,217.82, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,473.43.
Stocksfidelity.com

U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In. Europe.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher on upbeat overseas economic data

TOKYO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday with issues sensitive to global economic trends advancing following robust economic data from the United States and Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 46.78 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday to close the day at 28,364.61. The broader Topix...
BusinessStreet.Com

Dow Futures Gain on Growth Outlook; Bitcoin Rebounds From Weekend Crash

Global stocks mixed as investors look to surging PMI data as bullish on growth prospects, while looking past inflation pressures ahead of the release of the Fed's preferred measure on Friday. Commodity prices slide as China issues statement vowing "zero tolerance" on hoarding and monopolies amid its move to tame...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Veritiv's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it added $50 million to its buyback program, expanding to a total of $100 million. Veritiv is currently up 18.31% to a price of $59.09. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 309.24 thousand, about 165.52% of its recent 30-day volume average of 186.83 thousand.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed Amid Muted Investor Optimism

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended narrowly mixed on Monday as investors awaited several central bank rate decisions in the region as well as key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. Despite most Fed officials dismissing higher prices as transitory, investors remain concerned that a high inflation reading could...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip as cryptocurrencies, Fed tapering concerns jolt markets

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors weighed a slump in cryptocurrencies and looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's read on inflation this week. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 16.73 points, or 0.51%, to 3,140.29 as of 0228 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.75% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.45%, while LG Chem fell 0.56% and Naver fell 1.67%. ** Focus this week will be on Fed speakers as the biggest concern in the market is with policy tapering, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases "sooner rather than later," Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday. ** Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after it suffered another sell-off that left it down nearly 50% from the year's high. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 114.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,127.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.7. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.29% so far this year, and gained 0.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 347.72 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 216. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 2.119%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise as higher oil drives energy stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while S&P 500 futures scaled two-week highs ahead of key inflation readings later this week.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 18.98% to $25.07 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 74.2 million, which is 518.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Dollar General's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $190 price target. Dollar General is currently down 2.95% to a price of $199.32. The stock's volume is currently 1.99 million, which is roughly 115.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.73 million.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Beam Global: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 22.22% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.17). Revenue of $1,372,000 higher by 4.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,840,000. Looking Ahead. Earnings guidance...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia And Micron Stock Today?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher by 4.2% at $625.22 Monday afternoon amid strength in semiconductor names, as chip shortage concerns lift price outlook. The company reports first-quarter results on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading higher by 3.1% at $83.24 after traders are circulating a report...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76%...