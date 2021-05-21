The Critical Importance Of Social Equity In The Cannabis Industry

Recently, the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said that the current COVID-19 pandemic has set back reducing the gender inequality gap by years. In 2021, this remains a priority as the lack of gender equality persists, and the women leadership gap lags behind men in terms of representation in high-level positions. Lately, women have made advances in the private sector towards reducing the gender wage gap and increasing the percentage of women climbing the management ranks. Yet, there are only 7 percent of top executives in the Fortune 100 companies that are women, more than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies had no women of colour as board directors, and the percentage of women in management jobs has stagnated. Recent studies reveal that women in senior-level executive positions in the cannabis industry are just under 37%. It is clear that even with a significant rise of female figures in executive positions, we are still in a male-dominated sector. Additionally, certain cliches such as the hippie white skater imagery or the Rastafari culture endure within the cannabis industry. In this article, we will explore challenges experienced by women in the cannabis industry today. Here’s what you need to know. Tale as Old as Time Deep-rooted gender inequality is a constant battle that we face as women in the cannabis industry. Whether you’re a journalist, brand or company owner, grower, PR cannabis professional, or even a legal lawyer, discrimination is one of the hurdles. So let’s start from the beginning. Historically, before legalisation, “There were many women growers and cannabis experts. However, they were discriminated against, made fun of, and kind of cut out of the boys club,” said Jackie Bryant, freelance journalist. “Many didn’t take them seriously. Thus, the only place for women was to play supporting roles in the home…