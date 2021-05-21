MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 7,441 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Several other research firms have also commented on DRH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.