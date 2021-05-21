newsbreak-logo
MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 7,441 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 718.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

