newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5,214 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Rci#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Bank Of Communications#Rci Rrb#Rci#Whittier Trust Co#Tompkins Financial Corp#Signaturefd Llc#Mcilrath Eck Llc#Pacer Advisors Inc#Nyse Rci#Peg#Rogers Communications#Royal Bank Of Canada#Td Securities#National Bank Financial#Wireless Cable#Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $12.06 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.15% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$96.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$90.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 625,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $60,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.60 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock. LB has been the subject of a number of other research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 435 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 93 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 327,480 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 256.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,480 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in State Street were worth $38,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Graypoint LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Connable Office Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).