Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).