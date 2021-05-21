Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.
Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 228.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com