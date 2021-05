The Children’s Coalition of Aransas County (CCAC) invites all teens that are interested in offering babysitting services to register for the upcoming CCAC Kid Care Academy. It is a two-day training program that prepares teens to provide safe, healthy, age-appropriate and fun childcare in the children’s own homes. Parents who hire Kid Care Academy graduates will have the peace of mind knowing that the sitters who are looking after their children have had specialized training.