The Bad Batch recap: Episode 4 ‘Cornered’ ending explained

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s regular recap of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. The third episode of The Bad Batch, entitled “Replacements,” begins with the Havoc Marauder traveling through hyperspace. Hunter (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, as are all the members of the titular Bad Batch) brings Omega (Michelle Ang) a ration bar, and Wrecker gobbles one down as well, but Hunter says they have to conserve because rations are low. The clones also point out that some of the systems on the ship have been glitching since they left Saleucami and got shot up by the Empire. “Repairs would go faster if I had some help,” says Echo, but Tech is busy building a scanner to test the functionality of their inhibitor chips. Suddenly the ship drops out of hyperspace unexpectedly and hurtles toward a nearby moon. The team prepares for a crash landing. “We’re gonna die, we’re gonna die, we’re gonna… be fine,” murmurs Wrecker, trying not to alarm Omega too much.