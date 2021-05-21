MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 5.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.