MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)
MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12,125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com