Here Is The First Clip From Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One

Poison Ivy has been treated in a very haphazard fashion by DC Comics in recent years. Turning from a stock Batman villain-with-a-point to an altruistic protagonist with the Birds Of Prey, there was an editorial and creative battle back-and-forth between those two positions, with creators and editors dodging one editorial dictate, then clashing with the next. So Poison Ivy was either an environmental activist villain, Harley Quinn's firm-head-on-her-leafy-shoulders girlfriend, or a wise scientist with remarkable insight looking to make the world a better place for everyone. The Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy mini-series even literally split her into two people, good cop and bad cop Poison Ivy. Then, simultaneously, the Batbooks reinvented her as Queen Ivy, looking to destroy Gotham (while keeping an eye out for Harley) and captured as a source for new drugs hitting the streets of Gotham.