newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

No. 3 Simona Halep (calf) withdraws from French Open

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 3 days ago

World No. 3 Simona Halep withdrew from the French Open on Friday with a calf injury.

The 29-year-old Romanian sustained a tear in her left calf during her second-round match against German Angelique Kerber last week at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. The French Open begins May 30.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year,” Halep wrote Friday on Twitter. “Unfortunately the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short. Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make.

“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so. Roland Garros 2022, I’m coming for you!”

Halep finished as the runner-up at the French Open in 2014 and 2017. She defeated Sloane Stephens in the 2018 tournament final for her first major singles title.

Halep captured her second major singles title by winning Wimbledon in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FohzN_0a72pZAa00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
659
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Calf Injury#Romanian#Rolandgarros#Fieldlevelmedia#Internazionali Bnl#German Angelique Kerber#Paris#Recovery#Sadness#Court#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Field Level Media

Aussie duo ‘all in’ on Olympic Games

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith strengthened their positions for Olympic qualifying with their win at the Zurich Classic, and the Australian duo confirmed they’d each jump at the chance to compete in Tokyo this summer. “I’m all in,” Leishman said when asked about Tokyo. “Me, too,” said Smith. Both are...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Madrid Open Day 6 Predictions Including Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep

The last 16 of the WTA Mutua Madrid Open is full of top level talent from the women’s game. Monday’s action saw some mouth-watering matches take place and Tuesday promises to be just as good. Headlining the day’s action is two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep. The Romanian looks in superb form on her favourite surface and will be a real threat at the French Open if she maintains this level. We take a look at how she and the rest of the field should get on in our WTA Madrid Open Day 6 )redictions.
Tennissmallcapnews.co.uk

Osaka falls in the second round in Madrid and Halep does not fail

Japanese world number two Naomi Osaka was eliminated, on Sunday, in the second round of the Madrid championship, while Romanian Simona Halep did not fail in front of Chinese Saisai Cheng. Osaka lost 6-4 3-6 6-1 to Czech Karolina Moshova, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open tennis tournament...
Tennischatsports.com

Simona Halep: Wimbledon champion confirms calf tear

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has a "small tear" in her calf after being injured in the Italian Open. The injury casts doubt on the 29-year-old's hopes of playing the French Open - which she won in 2018 - and which starts this year on 30 May. Wimbledon, which was cancelled...
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

Simona Halep withdraws from French Open with calf injury

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Third-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the French Open on Friday because of a calf injury. The 29-year-old Romanian, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2018, tore a muscle in her left calf at the Italian Open and said it needs more time to heal. The French Open begins May 30.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Madrid 2021: Mertens vs Halep's HIGHLIGHTS

Elise Mertens qualified for the quarter-finals of Mutua Madrid Open 2021 after winning in three sets against Simona Halep, also recovering the first set of disadvantage and closing the match 4-6 7-5 7-5. Elise won after more than two and a half hours of fighting at the end of a splendid match: now the Belgian, in the quarter-finals, will meet Aryna Sabalenka.
Tennisausopen.com

Madrid: Thiem wins on return, Mertens upsets Halep

World No.4 Dominic Thiem made an impressive return to the court on Tuesday, brushing aside Marcos Giron to reach the last 16 at the Madrid Open. Playing for the first time in almost two months, the reigning US Open champion won 6-1 6-3 to set up a meeting with Alex de Minaur, who got past an injured Lloyd Harris.
Tennistennis.com

Elise Mertens claws back to outlast Simona Halep at Mutua Madrid Open

Two-time champion Simona Halep became the latest contender to fall in Madrid on Tuesday, as Elise Mertens battled back from a break down in both the second and third sets to take her out in the third round, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Mertens’ victory over the No. 3-ranked Romanian was the...
Tenniswtatennis.com

Halep staves off Sorribes Tormo, Azarenka advances in Madrid openers

Two-time champion Simona Halep survived a second-set surge by one of the season's fastest-improving players, as she defeated homeland hope Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-0, 7-5 in the Mutua Madrid Open first round. No.3 seed Halep, who claimed the Madrid title twice successively in 2016 and 2017, needed an hour and...
Tennisdallassun.com

Halep knocked out of Madrid Open, Thiem cruises through

World number three Simona Halep was dumped out of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the last 16 to Belgian Elise Mertens, while Dominic Thiem claimed a straightforward win in his first match since March. Romania's Halep, who won the Madrid title in 2016 and 2017,...
Tenniswtatennis.com

Halep holds off Zheng in Madrid, Azarenka withdraws

Two-time Mutua Madrid Open champion Simona Halep booked a spot in the third round at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday after holding off a late-match surge from an unseeded opponent for the second straight match. The No.3 seed won the first nine games against China's Zheng Saisai — and...
Tenniswtatennis.com

Podoroska authors Serena stunner in Rome; Halep injured, Swiatek wins

Rising Argentine star Nadia Podoroska added another name to a growing list of big career wins on Wednesday in Rome: the legendary Serena Williams. Using the entire clay-court repertoire that brought her to the French Open semifinals last October, from heavy topspin forehands to adept sliding defense, the World No.44 scored a second-round upset of the 23-time Grand Slam champion and No.8 seed at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, 7-6(6), 7-5 in one hour and 58 minutes.
Tennissportsmax.tv

French Open

Andy Murray to miss French Open but Queen's and Wimbledon still targets. Andy Murray will miss the French Open to give himself the best possible chance of being match-ready for Queen's Club and Wimbledon. The decision was reached on Saturday – Murray's…. Sports Desk May 14, 2021. Simona Halep revealed...
Tennistennis.com

WTA Rome Preview: Can Halep restore order ahead of Roland Garros?

The WTA is chock full of talent these days; the challenge is getting it together in one place. For the first time since the Australian Open, all of the tour’s marquee names—Ashleigh, Aryna, Naomi, Serena, Simona, Bianca, Garbiñe, and more—will gather in Rome for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where they’ll make their last-minute preparations for the season’s second Slam, at Roland Garros.