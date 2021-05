Vegan diets do not increase the risk for hip fractures when combined with calcium and vitamin D supplementation, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Researchers compared different dietary patterns with hip fracture incidence rates in 34,542 participants from the Adventist Health Study 2. While women who followed vegan diets did have an increased risk for factures, further analysis showed women on a vegan diet who took both calcium and vitamin D supplements did not have a greater risk of fractures when compared to nonvegetarian women. Results showed no increased risk for fractures among men on a vegan diet without supplementation. The authors call for further research into the impact of a vegan diet with calcium and vitamin D supplementation on fracture risk.